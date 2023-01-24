 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Flat tax is too drastic for state -- William Kenealy

  • 0

There have been frequent reports of the Legislature wanting to go to a flat tax rate.

This will shift the tax burden away from the higher income earners and put it on the lower income earners. With reduced income to the state the shared revenue will likely not increase and schools and municipalities will have to go to referendums to afford services. The burden will shift to property taxes.

Since there is a surplus and a desire to lower taxes, why not reduce all tax rates by 1% which will give everyone a break and not drastically shift the burden to those who can least afford it. We should enact a smaller incremental change and avoid the drastic change a flat tax would make.

William Kenealy, Fitchburg

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics