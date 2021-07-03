Flashing lights all night is bad idea -- Terrance Stewart

It has been reported that the Madison Police Department will be running some patrol cars with the red and blue emergency lights activated at all times. One might argue this is not authorized by chapter 347.25 of the Wisconsin Statutes, which authorize the use of such flashing red and blue lights by law enforcement personnel in emergency situations.

If I now drive down the street and see a Madison police car with flashing red and blue lights, how do I know it is a true emergency requiring me to yield the right of way, or if it is merely a "coffee and doughnut run"? Only if the siren is or is not activated? In the case of a real emergency, I am sure the police officer does not want me second guessing, because the officer's safety is at stake.

From 1959 through 1965 I was the supervisor of automotive services for the enforcement division of the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Department (then commonly referred to as the Wisconsin State Patrol). I can assure you such a stupid idea would not have been tolerated.

Above all else, we valued the safety of our patrolmen.

Terrance Stewart, Madison