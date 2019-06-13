Would someone please read the flag code?
The flag that flies at the top of that pole is there to display what this country stands for. Below it is our state flag. A flag for one of the veterans groups on that same pole stands for all those we owe our existence to who served our country.
Just what has the LGBTQ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) done to serve our country? If by chance they claim some form of service then maybe we need flags for the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, or the Future Farmers of America.
I do not wish to say these people do not deserve to be recognized, but their service has been to their own interests, not those of our country. Let each of them stand on foreign soil and defend this country while waving the LGBTQ flag.
When I raise or lower a flag on a pole, it is to honor those who offered their lives so that I can express my views.
Michael J. McGoff, Brodhead, American Legion