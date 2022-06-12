Flag isn't just for conservatives -- Dennis B. Appleton

Many people in this country would have us believe that the American flag is the exclusive emblem of white conservative citizens and their particular organizations and ideologies. They would be wrong.

I am a lifelong liberal, and I fly the flag.

Somehow, an erroneous notion has developed that our flag is the symbolic property of right-wing America. Conservative politicians and their sycophantic media lackeys regularly wrap themselves in the stars and stripes.

The lawbreaking mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was awash with images of Old Glory, as if that gave them license to violate the core elements of our democracy and Constitution. The National Rifle Association and those who still callously support the proliferation of underregulated weapons in this country can frequently be found hiding behind the flag.

We should not allow our country's founding principles to be corrupted by narrow-minded extremists, particularly those of the flag-waving variety. Our flag belongs to all Americans without exception, regardless of skin color, faith, ethnicity, sexual orientation or political philosophy. It's time that message was sent to those who have appropriated the flag for their own selfish, misguided ends.

On Flag Day on Tuesday, every American who is fed up with the self-serving fanaticism of the flag-hogging cultural and political right should proudly and openly display the red, white and blue.

It's our flag, too.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison