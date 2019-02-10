It seems the flag is often flown at half-staff. I read the paper every day, and often I still don't know why.
The flag should be lowered on five national dates: May 15, honoring Peace Officers Memorial Day; regular Memorial Day; Sept. 11; a firefighter day in October, and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Other than these, shouldn't it be limited to the death of a president or Wisconsin military, police, firefighters and emergency workers killed in the line of duty?
With the flag being lowered for victims and tragic events all over the country, it loses the impact of honoring our heroes.
Mark Cambier, Madison