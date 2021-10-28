Flag is displayed without respect -- Rex Tilley

I was standing in front of my church on the four corners of my town on a rainy wind-swept day looking at all the flags hanging on utility poles. I have one question: Why?
It reminds me of a neighbor you may have who leaves their Christmas lights up year round. What is the point? Many of the flags are ragged and dirty. It’s not patriotic, it’s disrespectful.
The flag should be displayed in your personal space or in places of prominence in your community. Illuminated at night, taken down and cleaned regularly. Flags don't belong on the back of your truck or combine, oil stained and left at night in some shed. The flag is a symbol to be respected but not worshipped. It represents all Americans, whether it’s burned in protest over some injustice or flown over some military base.
In the '70s, hippies were condemned for using flag material to decorate their clothing. I noticed on Jan. 6 many of the insurrectionists had fashioned clothing out of the flag. How times change.
I believe in the mask mandates and the vaccines. This winter, as cold and flu season arrives, I ask you to remember one thing. When you put an American flag mask on your face, “those colors don’t run” -- but your nose does.
Rex Tilley, Brooklyn