The photo accompanying the final article in Jason Galloway's series about football concussions saddens me. It shows 9- and 10-year-old children all geared up to play tackle football.

The concussion question: Youth football faces challenges to maintain safe play Those involved in the entry level of the game continue to hold hope that children aren’t being directly exposed to long-term health issues.

Why do parents persist in seeking out this activity for their kids? What has happened to the flag football the YMCA used to organize? That sport taught more skill and finesse that would prepare kids to play with the "big boys" when they got to high school.

I would have appreciated an inclusion of the history of flag football in Galloway's series. That seems to be one way to start preventing recurring head trauma.

Pat Kippert, Sun Prairie