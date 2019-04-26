Being a liberal state, Wisconsin has many things citizens can complain about, protest and express their indifference to. I don't want to demean other concerns, but the one that needs to be at the top for discussion is the conditions of the roads.
Every citizen is impacted more by this than anything else. Almost every road needs some work, but many have gone from the repair to the rebuild stage. Think of this: The vehicle you drive, whether it cost $10,000 or $50,000, is damaged every time you hit a small pothole, large pothole or huge crevasse.
Millions are spent on suspension repairs every year. This should not be, considering Wisconsin has a higher fuel tax than many other states. Now we have a new fee for hybrid vehicle. Next we might get a wheel tax, and several more fees and taxes that haven't been thought of yet.
And if you think the Verona Road project is going to solve all the capital city's traffic problems -- think again.
George Sutton, Fitchburg