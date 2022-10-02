Fixing immigration shouldn't be hard -- Alison Lindsay Mares

The Sept. 22 State Journal depicts a seriously broken system in the U.S. The front-page story “Wanted: Out-of-state talent" reports that increased migration from out-of-state employees will be necessary to offset gaps left by retirees.

Then, Jonah Goldberg’s column, "No party innocent on lack of immigration policy," states that politicians on both sides decided long ago that it was in their interest to have the immigration issue to “rally around” rather than “solve” via compromise. We’ve been talking about the impact of baby boomer retirements for more than 25 years.

The recent relocation of migrants from Florida and Texas to northern sanctuary cities again points out the ineptitude of politicians regarding immigration.

The United States is full of migrants whether this week, last month or decades ago. Politicians need to grow up and develop a program whereby the first problem -- a labor shortage -- is solved by the second -- immigration. It isn’t hard.

So staff and implement border control, establish an entry-interview process, and develop a 10-year visa program to allow migrants into the country legally, filling open jobs, paying taxes, learning English and working toward citizenship. Criminal activity? Illegal entry? Automatic deportation. Other expectations can be developed.

Oh, and while we’re at it, why not resolve citizenship for the “dreamers”?

It’s time to don the “big boy” pants.

Alison Lindsay Mares, Madison