Fix up Field House for volleyball team -- Ken Johnson

With a thrilling national championship, fan interest in Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball will surely rise to an even higher level.
The best tribute to this program will be to remake the upper tier of the Field House in Madison safer with more capacity and comfortable seating. Anyone who has climbed around pillars and ducked under eaves in the upper deck can tell you that it's not for the faint of heart or physically challenged, especially many older fans.
The Field House is a special place. The home court advantage it provides the Badgers is like no other in the country. Let's not make the same mistake that was made when the women's basketball team left sellout crowds in the Field House for the Kohl Center.
Ken Johnson, Madison