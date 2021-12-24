 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Fix up Field House for volleyball team -- Ken Johnson
0 comments

Fix up Field House for volleyball team -- Ken Johnson

  • 0

With a thrilling national championship, fan interest in Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball will surely rise to an even higher level.

The best tribute to this program will be to remake the upper tier of the Field House in Madison safer with more capacity and comfortable seating. Anyone who has climbed around pillars and ducked under eaves in the upper deck can tell you that it's not for the faint of heart or physically challenged, especially many older fans.

The Field House is a special place. The home court advantage it provides the Badgers is like no other in the country. Let's not make the same mistake that was made when the women's basketball team left sellout crowds in the Field House for the Kohl Center.

Ken Johnson, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics