 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fix traffic signals on East Washington Avenue in Madison -- Larry McCumber
0 comments

Fix traffic signals on East Washington Avenue in Madison -- Larry McCumber

  • 0

What is going on with the traffic signals on East Washington Avenue in Madison? As a third-party delivery person, I refuse to take offers involving East Washington because of how badly the lights are timed.

This can only happen for two reasons: Either the people in charge are completely incompetent, or no one is in charge of ensuring the lights are timed well.

Twenty years ago when you were driving into to town -- if you caught the first green light at East Towne Mall and did the speed limit -- you’d catch every green light to Stoughton Road. After that red light, you’d catch every green light to the Capitol. Now I catch more green lights crossing East Washington Avenue than I do traveling along it.

I can’t believe the city of Madison puts its citizens through this massive fuel and time waste. I challenge anyone to come up with a reason for this. The waste that I witness daily on this road is depressing. 

Larry McCumber, Deforest

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics