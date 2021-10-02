Fix traffic signals on East Washington Avenue in Madison -- Larry McCumber

What is going on with the traffic signals on East Washington Avenue in Madison? As a third-party delivery person, I refuse to take offers involving East Washington because of how badly the lights are timed.
This can only happen for two reasons: Either the people in charge are completely incompetent, or no one is in charge of ensuring the lights are timed well.
Twenty years ago when you were driving into to town -- if you caught the first green light at East Towne Mall and did the speed limit -- you’d catch every green light to Stoughton Road. After that red light, you’d catch every green light to the Capitol. Now I catch more green lights crossing East Washington Avenue than I do traveling along it.
I can’t believe the city of Madison puts its citizens through this massive fuel and time waste. I challenge anyone to come up with a reason for this. The waste that I witness daily on this road is depressing.
Larry McCumber, Deforest