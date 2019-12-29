Fitzgerald must release homeless funds — Tim Melin

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and the Republican senators he leads have refused to release funding for the homeless. This funding was approved as part of the state budget by his own party earlier this year.
When I see things like this, I have to wonder: "What would make a person so spiteful?" The money approved by his own party ($3.7 million) would have gone a long way toward helping a lot of people, including those with mental illness, veterans who fought in wars overseas, and children. These are the people most affected by homelessness.
Sen. Fitzgerald seems to think it is wasteful. This is the same Scott Fitzgerald who led the charge for giving up to $3 billion of our tax money to Foxconn. Foxconn has done little in Racine County beyond removing Wisconsin citizens from their homes.
Homeless people don't vote and don't have the money to donate to and influence these legislators. It's so, so wrong. Sen. Fitzgerald has made a career of punishing women, minorities and the poor. This white, middle-aged politician wants to go to Washington. I wish he would.
Tim Melin, Verona