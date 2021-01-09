 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitzgerald, Johnson embarrass state -- Deborah Elsas
0 comments

Fitzgerald, Johnson embarrass state -- Deborah Elsas

  • 0

What an embarrassment. What an absolute abandonment of reason. What a complete betrayal of their oath of office.

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, in one of his first official acts in Congress, voted against certifying the people's vote. It's appalling. So typical of him, so unsurprising, so shameful.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, stoked this fire and should be expelled and never be allowed to hold public office. We are so embarrassed in front of the whole world.

Deborah Elsas, Madison

DEBORAH

ELSAS

207 S Whitney Way

Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics