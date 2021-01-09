Fitzgerald, Johnson embarrass state -- Deborah Elsas

What an embarrassment. What an absolute abandonment of reason. What a complete betrayal of their oath of office.
U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, in one of his first official acts in Congress, voted against certifying the people's vote. It's appalling. So typical of him, so unsurprising, so shameful.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, stoked this fire and should be expelled and never be allowed to hold public office. We are so embarrassed in front of the whole world.
Deborah Elsas, Madison
DEBORAH
ELSAS
207 S Whitney Way
Madison