Fitzgerald has failed democracy -- Richard Brouillard

As a resident of the 5th Congressional District, I would like to commend the Wisconsin State Journal's Jan. 6 editorial, "History will tarnish 3 in state GOP," for calling out U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, for his failure to uphold his oath and defend democracy.

During his one year in office, Fitzgerald has failed to represent his constituents and has allowed his extreme partisan views to dictate his actions in Congress. Not only did he vote to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election, he has voted to thwart the efforts of the House of Representatives to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

Fitzgerald and his actions are the best reason I can think of to make sure that we have fair election maps for the 2022 election. His current gerrymandered district means he is accountable to no one and can continue to expose his hyperpartisan views.