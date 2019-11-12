Regarding the special-session fiasco pulled by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, I simply cannot understand why anyone would vote for someone who bullies his way through the Legislature.

I am appalled by the number of other Republicans legislators who stand behind him and this immature behavior that has no place in our government. To end a session immediately after it started to control your interests, and not the 80% of the state that supports some measure of gun control, is beyond belief. The bully controlling the Legislature refuses to hear our voice. Wake up, Wisconsin.

Kathryn Klement, McFarland

