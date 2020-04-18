Fitzgerald and Vos ruin the GOP -- Warren Schmidt

I have been a Republican since my college days in the Young Republicans. I grew up with the idea of Republicans having integrity, vision, responsibility and the ability to inspire.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The recent actions by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to oppose rescheduling the primary election showed little of these traits. Their actions are killing my Republican Party.

Please stop.

The Republican Party is on a path of being a minority party, and their leadership is pushing this slide faster.

The video of Speaker Vos, urging people that it was safe to vote at a polling location, while dressed in what looked like a surgical gown, gloves and mask was hypocritical.

His actions are killing my Republican Party. Please stop and help save my Republican Party.

Warren Schmidt, Madison