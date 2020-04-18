Fitzgerald and Vos ruin the GOP -- Warren Schmidt

I have been a Republican since my college days in the Young Republicans. I grew up with the idea of Republicans having integrity, vision, responsibility and the ability to inspire.
The recent actions by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to oppose rescheduling the primary election showed little of these traits. Their actions are killing my Republican Party.
Please stop.
The Republican Party is on a path of being a minority party, and their leadership is pushing this slide faster.
The video of Speaker Vos, urging people that it was safe to vote at a polling location, while dressed in what looked like a surgical gown, gloves and mask was hypocritical.
His actions are killing my Republican Party. Please stop and help save my Republican Party.
Warren Schmidt, Madison
