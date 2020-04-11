Fitzgerald and Vos have no decency -- Linda Pils

No words can express the arrogance and villainy of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, in forcing Wisconsin citizens to choose between voting and possibly contracting COVID-19.

First, they gerrymandered the districts so that even when more Democrats voted, the Republicans increased their share of state legislative seats. Then, the Republicans restricted voting by changing the voter ID laws, and the state Division of Motor Vehicles in Madison was removed to a remote West Side location far away from most bus lines.

The GOP had to go into special session, which was called by Gov. Tony Evers, to consider changing how to vote during a pandemic. The Republicans closed the meeting after a few moments.

I thought the Republicans had gone as low as they could go, but it seems they have no sense of decency left. They don’t want us to vote. They will stop at nothing to win.

Have they no shame as they watch the news on TV and listen to the national broadcasts on the radio proclaiming Wisconsin as an outlier in requiring votes to be cast in person on Election Day? Are they proud as they view the pictures of the brave, gutsy citizens of Wisconsin waiting in long lines to cast their ballot, risking illness or even death?