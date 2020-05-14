Fitzgerald and Vos are Bonnie and Clyde -- Chuck Vetzner
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Robin Vos, R-Burlington, Wisconsin’s answer to Bonnie and Clyde (they rob voters instead of banks), have been screaming all over the state that the governor is too slow in reopening businesses. They have proven that they are experts about being too slow in responding to the coronavirus.

As the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Friday, Wisconsin lost out on $25 million in federal reimbursements for unemployment benefits -- despite Democrats’ requests to move quickly -- because Bonnie and Clyde were too slow in convening a legislative session to waive the waiting period to apply for the benefits.

It is hard to believe that these two could lead the state’s response to a pandemic better than the governor when they have just demonstrated they can’t effectively handle their day job of running the Legislature.

Chuck Vetzner, Madison

