I am a member of the Fitchburg Tree Advisory Committee. After more than two years work, our committee’s draft of a tree preservation ordinance is moving through the city’s approval process. Unfortunately, city staff have submitted an alternative proposal that would make our draft almost meaningless .

The ordinance would require a developer to conduct a survey of trees on a proposed development site and submit a plan to the city for the preservation of certain desirable trees. Under our draft, desirable trees with a diameter of 6 inches at breast height would be considered for preservation. Staff propose to change this requirement to 18 inches. To illustrate, a white oak tree of 6 inches is about 25 years old. A white oak at 18 inches would be about 144 around years old. So it appears that white oak trees younger than 144 years would not be considered in the preservation plan.