Fitchburg budget expresses values -- Randy Udell

Budget documents are more than numbers. Budgets express our values as a community.

The 2023 Fitchburg City budget prioritizes people, our environment and public safety while respecting our taxpayers during difficult economic times. It was an honor, as city council president and chair of the finance committee, to work with my colleagues and city staff to craft this budget.

We invested in additional grants for our Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative and will focus those grants on nonprofits who work with our new neighbors from the town of Madison in the Southdale area. We increased funding for the sustainability plan initiative, which will allow us to expand the plan’s scope and increase community engagement. We added two full-time command staff positions, one in the fire department and one in the police department. Finally, the 2023 budget keeps the lid on property taxes.

Fitchburg is a dynamic, thriving community, well-positioned to tackle the challenges we are sure to face. Thank you to everyone who participated in the budget process. Let’s keep moving Fitchburg forward, together.

Randy Udell, Fitchburg