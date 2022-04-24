Fishers should act on climate change -- Carol Steinhart

Climate change is dealing another painful blow to Wisconsin, this time not only to walleye and northern pike fishers, but to trout fishers as well, according to the April 14 State Journal story, "New bag limits set for walleye, pike."

Wisconsin DNR announces new walleye, pike regulations for 2022 DNR fisheries biologist Jeff Scheirer said the new regulations will allow more young walleye to reach maturity and hopefully reverse the population decline.

Our rivers and streams face many challenges, but warming water is perhaps the most difficult to address and threatens all cool-water species. I think about this a lot. My husband, a dedicated cool-water fly fisher, passed a love of the sport to my son, who will pass it to his own sons.

Climate change is already permanently altering Wisconsin's northern forests, lakes and rivers. Fortunately, resource managers understand the need to develop climate-informed management strategies that as far as possible preserve the immeasurable cultural, economic and ecological value of these ecosystems.

Also fortunately, everyone can do something to fight climate change, and there are many ways to help. Because a group is stronger than the sum of its members, why don't Wisconsin fishers join forces to preserve their sport?

Carol Steinhart, Madison