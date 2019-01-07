A Madison City Council member is not seeking re-election because she and her husband cannot afford to buy a home in the district she represents. This is symbolic of Madison.
In the face of unaffordable housing our City Council has passed a budget that raises property taxes 2.8 percent, spends nearly 18 percent on debt servicing both while property tax assessments increase dramatically.
The usual budget process goes like this: The mayor sends a generous budget to the council, which is made up mostly of single people or people in childless relationships. They always expand spending significantly for city services, particularly in their districts.
From experience we know it is nearly impossible to trim spending for services. That leaves capital spending as the only source for significant savings. There we have big projects that are a source of city pride.
The current one is Judge Doyle Square. Even if this eventually is a big win for city finances, does anyone think any of that money will be used to moderate the rise in homeowners property taxes?
We have a large field of candidates for City Council and mayor. Some should support fiscal restraint. Candidates could distinguish themselves by pointing out what spending they oppose rather than just what all they will do for us. If you want fiscal restraint you will need to pay close attention to races, particularly those requiring a primary.
Chuck Litweiler, Madison