First responders deserve our thanks -- Dorothy Cole

On a bleak gray day, I sat waiting in my car for the light to turn green and trying to feel positive, in spite of our daily dose of bad or sad news that hammers us. Suddenly my train of thought interrupted by first the sound and sight of a "rescue squad" with its flashing lights, then the huge and powerful big red fire engine, and then finally a police squad car.
Life stood still for a moment as they continued on their way to help some needy poor soul.
I felt the adrenaline that they must have felt. They never know what to expect, yet they are always willing to put their lives on the line for us with skill and compassion. Though I didn't know who they were, I do know that the sight of it all somehow put a smile to my face and brought some sanity back in this troubled world we're living in.
So I just want to say "thanks" and express my pride in them.
Dorothy Cole, Lake Tomahawk, mother of a firefighter and paramedic, and a police officer