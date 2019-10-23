Assuming public accounts were accurate, the Madison School District's firing of West High School security guard Marlon Anderson was an infuriating and absurd example of bureaucracy -- and bureaucrats -- at their worst. Rigidly administering rules without consideration of people, common sense or the exercise of judgment does not serve the public they are hired to serve.
Anderson, thankfully, is now being reinstated. The School District should now address the culture -- and the administrators -- who gave rise to such a wrongheaded outcome.
Gerald Greenfield, Fitchburg