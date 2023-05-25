Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

High school sports provide a lot of good things. Players get to play a game they love and learn how to compete and pick up valuable life lessons. Successful programs with great long-term coaches who teach respectful behavior, academic performance and the value of competition should be held in the highest regard for the value they bring to the community.

That is why the recent decision by the Waunakee School Board not to renew Dana MacKenzie’s basketball coaching contract is so puzzling. On paper, it’s the opposite of what should happen, which would be to reward him for all that he has done for the program, the players and the community over 20 years.

The question that no one in the Waunakee School System seems willing to answer is why this decision was made. The comment of wanting to go in a new direction sounds hollow, because based on the long-term success that MacKenzie has had on the program, that direction could only be backward from the current trend.

If I were a parent of a basketball player in the Waunakee system, I would insist on an answer and a second look at this decision.

Jon Morgan, Madison