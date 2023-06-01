With the Miami Heat, an eighth seed in the NBA playoffs, now in the NBA Finals, a question arises.
With the firing of Milwaukee Bucks' coach Mike Budenholzer after the first-round loss, I wonder if the Bucks executives and decision-makers are embarrassed by their actions to release the coach. I’ve heard the playoffs are like a whole new season. There are no guarantees in the playoffs.
While I generally don’t root for the teams that knock out my favorite, I am cheering for the Heat to win it all.
Still a Bucks fan.
David Franchek, McFarland