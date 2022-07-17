Fireworks damage nature and wildlife -- Isobel Chee

I am writing to put a spotlight on the environmental damages caused by fireworks in the Madison area. Fireworks are enjoyed by many without thought to air quality, waterbodies and wildlife.

They cause explosions that release dangerous gases and also scatter particles across large areas. The areas affected include lakes, forests and grasslands, where both humans and wildlife reside. The chemicals from the fireworks leech into the soil and water, which creates a toxic environment that affect humans and wildlife that can be fatal. To make matters worse, animals act erratic when they hear fireworks, which can lead to death.

Madison currently requires everyone possessing fireworks to have a license. But local government doesn’t enforce this law, making the policy ineffective. I propose stricter enforcement by authorities and to create a buffer zone around critical wildlife and residential areas to reduce health risks on sensitive areas. Please help spread the word of the dangers of fireworks so something can be done before the damage becomes irreversible.

Isobel Chee, Madison