A shooting at the Shake the Lake celebration seemed inevitable. The combination of a large crowd, loud music, inebriation, and plenty of loud explosions is a brew for trouble. I'm surprised it took this long.
A question we might want to start asking is: Why do we need to have fireworks on July 4 -- or any other event, really? The ostensible reason -- defeat of the British empire -- has long passed from memory. We have our own empire now: The rest of the world. Or so we would have it.
No amount of fireworks would be adequate to commemorate the carnage our nation has spread around the planet since World War II ended.
We should now know fireworks kill birds and scare wild and domestic animals out of their wits. They also scare young children and cause flashbacks among combat veterans, many of whom hide from the noise. They also cause hearing damage.
We are a thrill-seeking nation. TV, video games, extreme sports, off-road antics, and speed boats aren't enough. We need explosions. Lots of them.
The shooter had the bright idea that no one would notice a few more. Let's bring back the human cannonball. That might satisfy.
John Hamilton, Madison