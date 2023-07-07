We have just endured a few days of air so smoky and toxic from Canada's fires we were advised to stay inside.
So why in the world must we endure another round of noise and toxicity from fireworks scheduled at the Mallards game in Madison? We have a serious drought. Blasting off fireworks, sparklers or any other toxic, noisy, exploding devises should have been prohibited this year.
It's not a lot to ask to protect the health of people with respiratory problems and prevent unintended fires.
Diane Walder, Madison