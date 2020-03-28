Firearm purchases are tightly controlled -- Joe Tripalin

The front-page story in Wednesday's Wisconsin State Journal, "Pandemic has firearms flying out of area stores," reported that local gun stores are selling record numbers of firearms and in some cases are almost sold out. Fear seems to be the driver to obtain a firearm to protect oneself.
The article reported that for many buyers this was their first firearm purchase. This trend is happening across the United States. It's possible that many of these first-time buyers were opposed to guns only a few weeks ago and desired more curbs on firearms sales and ownership.
What have these "never gunners" learned?
You can't buy a firearm online and have it sent to your home. You have to go through a background check after filling out a significant amount of paperwork at the gun store. Your Second Amendment right is very controlled.
These first-time purchasers are learning that a lot of the propaganda they have been fed by the anti-gun crowd, was wrong, incomplete or sensational. They also learned that you need to take steps to help ensure your own safety -- that is what a firearm supplies.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!