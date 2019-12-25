Fire Department is wise to drop PFAS -- Vicki Quint

As the widow of a fire chief who died of multiple cancers due to toxic exposures, I appreciate the leadership of the Madison Fire Department.

Chief Steven Davis has moved his department decisively to fluorine-free firefighting foams. Not only will this decision protect city residents from PFAS chemicals, but it will also protect firefighters.

Firefighters using PFAS products have been shown to have greater exposures than the general public. In addition to firefighting foams, Professor Graham Peaslee, a nuclear physicist of the University of Notre Dame has tested and found these chemicals in firefighting gear.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry issued a long delayed Toxicological Profile on PFAS in June 2018. In this report, it stated that firefighters are expected to have occupational exposure to PFAS.

Thank you to Chief Davis for setting an example for fire departments nationwide and striving to keep our communities and firefighters safer.

Vicki Quint, Brookfield

