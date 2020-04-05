Finley should have his jersey retired -- John Finkler

For fans of Wisconsin Basketball who had the really good fortune of watching Michael Finley play for four years in the UW Field House, Tom Oates column on Finley couldn't have said it any better. Finley's No. 24 jersey should join other banners now hanging in the Kohl Center.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

When Finley played for the Badgers, Wisconsin was not even close to the basketball powerhouse it has become in the past two decades. A winning record or any kind of postseason action was a big deal for Wisconsin. And gifted players such as Finley would usually be on the teams of Wisconsin opponents. Finley, a 6-7 forward, could do things on the court that Badgers fans, at the time, rarely saw from a Wisconsin player.

As Oates detailed so well, Finley really did it all. When he finished his career at Wisconsin, he left as the school's all-time scoring leader with 2,147 points.

Finley, a first-round draft selection, went on to a most successful 15-year career in the NBA.

And during his career, it was always a two-for-one deal at the Field House. Finley's mom, Bertha, also a crowd favorite, became a cheerleading fixture during home games.