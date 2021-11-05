Fine Rodgers for his risky behavior -- David Olson

There is so much confusion with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' vaccination, I'm not sure where to start.
On Aug. 26, he told reporters that he had been immunized. No, he didn't lie -- he purposely misled us. That in itself was deceitful.
In addition, Rodgers has a history of not always wearing a mask in a group of three of more. Everyone is complicit here: coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers management and the NFL. They may very well pay the price for looking the other way.
Today, a fifth-grader knows better -- that the vaccine is not harmful and provides full protection. It's been tested for over a year and a half and proved safe and effective. But aside from all of this, the question is still: Why did he avoid the shot? The vaccine has protected millions of normal American's against COVID-19.
Rodgers needs to be fined for putting his team at risk. While at it, the same holds true for other players who aren't vaccinated, including Allen Lazard.
David Olson, Fitchburg