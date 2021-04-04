Fine isn't enough for pine thieves -- Julie Sparks

Shame on the three UW students who premeditatively entered the UW Arboretum and cut down and damaged rare trees for a pledging prank. They removed an Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine tree, and cut off a 12-foot section of a Compact White Fir tree. The trees had a combined value of $13,000.

And shame on the judge who fined them $200.50 each for their crime. Why aren't these adults held more accountable than a meager fine? They should be made to perform community service hours in the Arboretum so they understand the amount of time and labor that goes into providing the community with such a wonderful refuge to enjoy nature.