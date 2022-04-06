 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Finding a ride has always been hard -- Joyce I. Waldorf

Monday's article "Finding a ride is a key to equity" points a finger at Madison public schools for not being the perfect district that should be doing everything for everybody. The article presented a limited view of the problem.

This is not new. I went to high school in a small rural community in Rock County in the 1950s, and if dad needed help milking the cows, son could not play football. If you didn't have a car, you could ride the late bus and do your homework on the bus. Or if sports really were that important to you, you could do your homework in study hall.

Do I think it would be good to have transportation for all occasions? Yes. But then let's do a better job of funding our public schools, and not siphon off money to charter schools.

Oh yes, I also understand the single mother's problem because I was one myself in the 1970s. Perhaps carpooling might help.

Joyce I. Waldorf, Madison

