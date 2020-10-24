 Skip to main content
Find way to reopen Madison schools -- Jason Spielbauer
I'm writing to implore the Madison School District to reopen schools for in-person learning. The costs of continued virtual-only learning far outweigh those of reopening.

My family believes in science and the importance of protecting public health. We vaccinate our children, wear masks and socially distance ourselves from others. We always vote "yes" to referendums for additional school funding. We believe in the common good, which is why we need to reopen schools.

The most prominent argument against in-person learning is that it poses a health risk to students and staff. But according to a recent NPR article, there is "no consistent relationship between in-person K-12 schooling and the spread of the coronavirus."

Concurrently, the harmful effects of continued virtual-only learning are definitely evident, from lost educational opportunities to mental health issues and poor nutrition. These effects are disproportionally felt by low-income students and students of color, and will only exacerbate the district's racial and economic disparities.

Please reconsider the decision to stay closed through January. Please consider a phased reopening, trial reopenings in select schools, or something other than a "wait and see” approach.

Students are falling behind now. Please show some willingness to do something about it.

Jason Spielbauer, Madison

