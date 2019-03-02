In Chris Rickert's excellent article in the State Journal last week, "Campaign watchword: 'Equity,'" Madison School Board candidate David Blaska highlighted Toriana Pettaway, the city of Madison's equity and inclusion coordinator, blaming racism on every one of her "foul ups," which are numerous, significant and well-documented.

What's in a word? Madison candidates put focus on 'equity' Dovetailing with the campaign's focus on racial equity has been the push to elect more people of color.

This kind of "victimized behavior" slows progress on whatever little inequity and racism exists in Madison. In the same article, Mayor Paul Soglin gave measurable outcomes to prove that Madison is not as racist as we are led to believe. The 2018 Brookings Institution report showed that Madison ranked ninth out of the 100 largest metro areas in "inclusive economic growth." In addition, Mayor Soglin credited his administration with extending bus service to the lower-income Owl Creek neighborhood.

These are the kinds of quantifiable outcomes that we need to see from the equity and inclusion coordinator. Have the employment rates of minorities increased during her watch? Has the crime rate of minorities decreased? How is this related to the incarceration rate? Are funds being made available for fees and transportation for extracurricular school activities for impoverished minority kids? What programs has the coordinator developed to convince minorities that education is the best antidote to poverty. Do something and show us the numbers.

Jerry and Bonnie Darda, Madison