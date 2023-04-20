The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

Regardless of what any of us think it means, the courts have stated that there are some limitations on an individual’s ability to own weapons. Justice Antonin Scalia stated in 2008, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.”

We certainly all agree that having a tank parked in my driveway exceeds the intent of the Second Amendment. At least I think we do.

If our purpose in owning a weapon is self-defense, one of the most practical weapons is a sawed-off shotgun. It will stop any home invader with little likelihood of missing or hurting your family. Will a pistol achieve the same purpose? Read the recent police reports of multiple rounds fired with no known injuries.

What is the difference. The sawed-off shotgun is always illegal. The pistol can be legal. Let us find a rational line to allow our hunters to hunt, folks to protect themselves, and to get assault weapons out of our lives.

Stephen Piotrowski, Madison

