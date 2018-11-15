I was struck by how very few of the Baraboo High School students in the controversial photograph from last spring's prom were engaged in anything resembling a Nazi salute.
I have no idea their motivations. I'm sure their motivations will be thoroughly plumbed. I don't think it is fair to them to publicly shame them unless we know more. It could be that it was a bad joke, perhaps inspired by watching too many episodes of "Hogan's Heroes."
The Nazis were not buffoons. They were a racist and efficient killing machine. There is no question that the current generation should be reminded of that.
Chuck Litweiler, Madison