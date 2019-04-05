Find new way to honor the fallen
We fought in the Civil War. We fought in World War I and World War II. We fought in Korea and in Vietnam.
We fought proudly to make America great. We fought so our flag could fly freely on top of our nation’s flagpoles and buildings. We fought to let everyone know that freedom is worth fighting for.
As a 6-year U.S. Army veteran, I strongly feel that our American flag should never be lowered. It is a practice that dilutes the meaning of the sacrifices every veteran has made. The practice of lowering the flag is an insult and an embarrassment to veterans and their families who are still serving for what the flag represents.
I urge our nation to come up with a different method for honoring the fallen who deserve recognition. If you agree with me, please cut out this letter and mail it to the representative you elected. And please consider reading, as I did, the Feb. 25 the letter to the editor “Reverence of flag was watered down“ and the Feb. 11 letter to the editor “Flag is too often at half-staff.“
Paul Hodgson,
Mount Horeb
Trump has been productive at failure
The author of a Tuesday letter to the editor “Time for a reality check on Trump“ propped up an alternate reality of presidential competence.
The defeat of ISIS is the conclusion of policies implemented under previous presidents. President Donald Trump has not been shy about claiming credit for others’ efforts while refusing any blame for failures. If anything, President Trump has made the Middle East more dangerous for the United States and our allies with his ill-advised tweets and impulsive proclamations.
He’s legitimized dictators while gaining nothing in return, damaged alliances that have stood for hundreds of years, and implemented policy after policy, such as his trade war with China, which harm Americans.
I would agree President Trump has been productive, though I would not applaud the production of one unmitigated disaster after another.
Scott Whitney, Platteville
Social issues have hurt Democrats
When are the campaign managers for progressive liberal political candidates going to learn that, outside of perhaps Madison and Milwaukee, most of the voting population doesn’t care about a politician’s views on women’s reproductive rights and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community?
The LGBT community makes up a very small proportion of the voting population. Many people of all faiths are opposed to abortion and associate women’s reproductive rights with being pro-abortion. By making these issues the focal point for a campaign, grassroots issues and other serious problems are not given the meaningful attention they deserve. The backlash from the smear campaign against Brian Hagedorn, though it pointed out some serious issues such as bigotry and accepting money from hate groups, was probably what got him elected.
To get serious change in government, we need to push for the resolution of issues that are meaningful to almost everyone, such as poverty, affordable housing and social inequities, education, student loan debt and universal health care.
Buzz Hetzer, Waunakee
GOP has no plan for health care
I hope people have noticed that Democrats have plans to improve our health care system — the Affordable Care Act and “Medicare for All.” Democratic candidates are proposing a multitude of variations of these plans meant to help us all.
Republicans? All they say is “Obamacare is horrible” and “Medicare for All will bankrupt us.”
What is their plan for progress?
Brad Van Epps, Lancaster
Don’t blame lettuce for the bacteria
Saturday’s State Journal article “Emails show romaine concerns” highlighted water safety concerns in the leafy greens industry.
These concerns were related to E. coli outbreaks in romaine lettuce that killed five people last year. The article focused on the failure of the leafy greens industry to stop outbreaks and noted that “even regulators aren’t sure how to fix the problem.”
Earlier in the article, almost buried in the story about last April’s deadly E. coli outbreak, is this sentence: “That was later linked to an irrigation canal near a massive cattle lot in Arizona.” It seems there is too much investigation into trying to fix the wrong industry. Lettuce doesn’t produce dangerous bacteria. We should regulate and fix the farming practices that are actually producing the problem.
“Massive” cattle lots produce the bacteria and contaminate the water. Start looking for solutions there.
Lori Seaborne, Madison
Teachers need to be respected
The incident at Whitehorse Middle School was very unfortunate. But any student, whether black, white or purple, shouldn’t be allowed to act up in class as this student did.
I know teachers who say they hate teaching because of how students are allowed to act today. The students know they’ll get away with it. If we don’t support our teachers and ensure they’re respected and allowed to teach in a safe environment, no one will want to teach in the Madison School District in the future.
Is this what we want?
Kim Crowley, Windsor