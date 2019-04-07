We fought in the Civil War. We fought in World War I and World War II. We fought in Korea and in Vietnam.
We fought proudly to make America great. We fought so our flag could fly freely on top of our nation's flagpoles and buildings. We fought to let everyone know that freedom is worth fighting for.
As a 6-year U.S. Army veteran, I strongly feel that our American flag should never be lowered. It is a practice that dilutes the meaning of the sacrifices every veteran has made. The practice of lowering the flag is an insult and an embarrassment to veterans and their families who are still serving for what the flag represents.
I urge our nation to come up with a different method for honoring the fallen who deserve recognition. If you agree with me, please cut out this letter and mail it to the representative you elected. And please consider reading, as I did, the Feb. 25 the letter to the editor "Reverence of flag was watered down" and the Feb. 11 letter to the editor "Flag is too often at half-staff."
Paul Hodgson, Mount Horeb