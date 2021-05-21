Find natural way to keep bugs at bay -- Dan Johnson

I am alarmed at the proliferation of mosquito control services. They promise to keep your yard free of pesky insects in an environmentally safe manner. Safe for what? If the treatment kills mosquitoes and ticks, it also could harm pollinators. It could be toxic to cats and, if it gets into the water, fish.
Natural neurotoxins are the active ingredients in a lot of applications. They are relatively safe for humans but should not be viewed as harmless. They can kill monarch caterpillars and diminish a food source for insect eating birds, which are already in decline.
If chemicals are applied regularly, your property could be devoid of beneficial species as well as noxious ones. Rather than nuking your lawn, consider eliminating standing water, removing excess vegetation, using repellents such as citronella, and attracting insect-eating birds and bats. Lines of stylish mosquito repellant clothing are available. Try using a fan as a physical barrier or carbon-dioxide producing devices as a diversion.
If you are concerned for the welfare of our ecosystem, enact these practices, swat an occasional mosquito and live in harmony with your environment.
Dan Johnson, Middleton