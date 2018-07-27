I recently returned from two weeks in the United Kingdom where I visited Kensington Palace and spent several hours walking through Kensington Gardens, one of the eight royal parks of London.
In the middle of the park is a body of water, called the Round Pond, which is a popular spot for locals and tourists to picnic and enjoy nature. What really caught my attention was the waterfowl, particularly the geese, sharing the area with the park visitors. It seems London has a more progressive view of living with wildlife than we do.
The Madison Parks Division needs to find a way to live with the geese, rather than rounding them up and gassing them and their babies during their most vulnerable time -- their molting season.
I applaud the Alliance for Animals' efforts to urge the city to end this lazy way of dealing with the goose population. Please, spend the money to purchase the equipment needed to clean up after the geese. It will be money well spent.
Lynn Pauly, Madison