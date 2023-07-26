With Madison Gas & Electric Co. proposing electricity rate increases, MGE customers may have to find ways to cut back on energy use again.

How about using less to save money? Using less electricity can be implemented in a variety of ways. LED lightbulbs, energy efficient appliances and even affordable and timely air filter changes on heating and cooling systems can all reduce energy consumption. All of these efforts can help cut back electricity use and help with the electric grid especially during hot summer days.

Another option can be a billing rates based on time-of-use/time-of-day. These systems encourage energy users to use energy intensive appliances, such as an electric clothes dryer, during off-peak hours. This saves peak-time electrical use, and can offer savings to the customer. Check out time-of-use rates and learn more about peak-time, and off-peak time electric rates.

At least think about cutting back on electricity during hot summer days and move some usage to off-peak times to save the grid.

Steve Books, Madison