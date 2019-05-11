Madison is considered a progressive city, but its property taxes are regressive.
My last assessment went up 10% despite no improvements for many years. Last year the neighbor’s house sold for $140,000 more than it did 10 years ago. The city’s gain is my pain.
Salary increases cannot keep up with these assessments. For those on pensions and Social Security, it’s outrageous. It’s stunning that property taxes were not part of the mayoral debate. We heard lots of talk about social justice, but for decades-long residents, who have contributed to this city in many ways, it’s pay and then pay some more.
The lack of creativity from the city is disappointing. Instead of subsidizing low-income housing in infill developments, why not zone parts of the city as low-income development only? Why not require developers to pay a much larger portion of the city’s infrastructure? How about a little good old-fashioned austerity? Every city vehicle I see looks brand new.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says she wants to make Madison affordable for everyone. There is no better place to start than fair and stable property taxes. That’s progressive.
Steve Abitz, Madison