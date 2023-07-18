I was happy to read the State Journal's editorial on Sunday, "With buses gone, make lower State Street special," about the continued push for making State Street in Madison a pedestrian mall.

I have written my opinion in prior letters to the State Journal. Maybe a compromise can be reached with the mayor and City Council. Perhaps the buses could run during the winter time, and become a pedestrian mall during good weather.

Just last week I was sitting outside at Michelangelo's coffee shop with some friends savoring some coffee and socializing. We could not hear each other. In one hour it seemed like 10 buses were going up and down State Street at very short intervals.

We will not sit outside again. It was way too noisy. I am sure I am not the only one who dislikes this constant noise.

Dory Christensen, Madison