Find bipartisan fix to fentanyl -- Joe Tripalin

As a result of the recent shootings and tragic deaths in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Congress could act on legislation to address mass shootings.

Apparently, the Senate is close to some type of compromise on enhanced background checks for gun purchasers under the age of 21 and "red flag" gun laws. The work the Senate is doing is being applauded as bipartisan, and the Senate is being congratulated for coming together.

Let me ask an obvious question. If these horrific shootings that killed less than three dozen adults and children have brought about a bipartisan response, why hasn't over 100,000 drug overdose deaths last year brought about a bipartisan response to our immigration and open border policies?

Massive amounts of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs are flooding across our open southern border, and these drugs are killing tens of thousands of our citizens. Can't Congress come together to enact immigration reform and secure our borders? Why isn't our stellar media asking what would seem to be obvious questions about reducing these tragic overdose deaths?

Our government is truly dysfunctional, and the two political parties are almost useless. The decent hardworking American people deserve better.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland