Both sides of the Electoral College debate have valid arguments.
Those opposed to the Electoral College argue the candidate who captures the most votes should be the winner. The Electoral College side argues that because the majority of the votes come from the large coastal states, the voters from small states would be disenfranchised.
Let me suggest a fair compromise, using Wisconsin as an example. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes, one for each of the eight congressional districts and one for each of Wisconsin’s two senators.
In the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump won the popular vote and was awarded Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes.
My compromise system would have awarded eight Electoral College votes to Donald Trump and two votes to Hillary Clinton. Trump would receive six votes for each of the congressional districts he won, plus two votes for the senators for winning the popular vote. Clinton would have been awarded two votes for the two two congressional districts she won.
I have no idea how this would have worked nationwide. But each Wisconsin voter could feel that their vote counted. I am also sure Trump would have won some votes in New York and California, and Trump voters there would feel validated.
Someone with more time and resources should compile the 2016 results based on this compromise system.
Thomas Miller, Madison