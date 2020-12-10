Find a way to let schools reopen -- Judy Keel

I am in total agreement with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s message and the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial in last Sunday's newspaper, "Fauci sends a message to schools," about reopening schools.

I am in favor of reopening schools for the second semester or at least considering a hybrid model of learning. By the end of January, when second semester will begin, our Verona school children will not have been in the classroom for almost a year. This is unacceptable, especially at the high school level where we have a huge new high school with an enormous amount of space.

With all of the national experts saying that school can be opened safely combined with promising vaccines on the horizon, it’s time for local school districts, superintendents, and school boards to get to work and roll out a plan for school reopening. Our kids need to be back in school or they will continue to fall further and further behind academically, mentally and socially.

Judy Keel, Verona, parent of a Verona High School junior