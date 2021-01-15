Find a tune to soothe your soul -- Richard Reynolds

In this challenging and often discouraging time in our country, we should look back several decades and heed the advice of some old-time musical philosophers.
Frank Sinatra won the Grammy in 1958 with a classic song “High Hopes.” “High apple pie in the sky hopes” sounds like a good message still today. The Young Bloods came along in 1967 proclaiming: “Come on people now, smile on your brother. Everybody get together, try to love one another right now.”
In 1967, a little known group from across the pond suggested, “All you need is love.” In 1968, that famous philosopher Jackie DeShannon suggested: “Think of your fellow man, lend him a helping hand. Put a little love in your heart.” Can you imagine if that idea caught on with our politicians -- and with the rest of us, for that matter.
And in 1970, Ray Stevens proclaimed, “Everything is beautiful -- in its own way,” and “Red and yellow, black and white. They are precious in his sight -- Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
Music relaxes the body, calms the mind and heals the soul. Find a favorite tune and give it a try.
Richard Reynolds, Middleton